1 killed, 4 critically injured in West Garfield Park crash

By Maggie Duly
Published  July 27, 2024 6:50am CDT
West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was killed and four others were seriously injured in a two-car crash on Chicago's West Side early Saturday. 

According to Chicago police, a Dodge Durango traveling westbound on Lake Street near Keeler Avenue collided with a gray sedan around 2:10 a.m. The impact caused both vehicles to strike nearby pillars.

A man in the gray sedan was pronounced dead at West Suburban Hospital. Three other male passengers from the same vehicle were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Additionally, a male passenger from the Durango was also taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition.

Police said the crash remains under investigation. 