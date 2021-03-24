1 killed, 4 others wounded Tuesday in Chicago shootings

Five people were shot, one of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago including a man who died after a hit-and-run crash in Lawndale who also had a gunshot wound to his head, according to police.

The man, between 25 and 35 years old, was struck by a driver who continued without stopping, Chicago police said. The crash happened about 3:40 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Douglas Boulevard. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died. A doctor told police that the man had a gunshot wound to his head, according to police spokeswoman Karie James. Police had not yet found surveillance video of the incident, but said they were conducting a homicide investigation.

In non-fatal shootings, a 21-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by in Chatham on the South Side. About 11:35 p.m., he was walking in the 8000 block of South Drexel Avenue, when a white sedan pulled up carrying two males, and someone inside opened fire, police said. He was struck in the foot and brought to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition, police said.

A man was wounded in a shooting on the South Side. The 43-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle about 9:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Prairie Avenue when several people approached and someone unleashed gunfire, police said. The man was struck in the leg and in the shoulder. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

A woman was shot in Lawndale on the West Side. The shooting happened about 6 p.m. in the 800 block of South Karlov Avenue, according to police. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and a graze wound to the forehead. She was listed in good condition and remained at the scene.

In the day’s first reported shooting, an 18-year-old man was shot in Lawndale on the West Side. The man was shot in the upper right arm about 1:50 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Trumbull Avenue, police said. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Fifteen people were shot, three fatally, citywide Monday.