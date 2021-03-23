Man killed in Lawndale hit-and-run had a gunshot wound to his head, police say

A man who died after a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in Lawndale also had a gunshot wound to his head, according to police.

The man, between 25 and 35 years old, was struck by a driver that continued without stopping, Chicago police said.

The crash happened about 3:40 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Douglas Boulevard.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said. A doctor told police that the man had a gunshot wound to his head, according to police spokeswoman Karie James.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the death.