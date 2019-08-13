1 killed, 4 wounded Monday in Chicago gun violence

article

One person was killed and four others were wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago.

The city’s only homicide happened in South Shore on the South Side.

About 8:30 a.m., Willie Washington, 18, was standing on the sidewalk in the 7800 block of South Phillips Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and two males got out and opened fire, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. They got back into the vehicle and drove off.

Washington was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the back of the head and several other parts of the body, police said. He was pronounced dead at 8:52 a.m.

Monday’s latest non-fatal shooting happened as a result of a road rage incident near the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

The shooting began about 4 p.m. after a 39-year-old driver on the expressway refused to make room for a second merging driver, police said.

The merging driver eventually changed lanes in front of the 39-year-old and brake-checked him, police said. It was unclear if their vehicles touched.

The 39-year-old pulled off the expressway and stopped in the 9100 block of South Lafayette, police said. The other driver followed him, stopped his vehicle and pulled out a weapon.

He fired at the 39-year-old and struck him in the foot, police said. He was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition.

The other driver returned to his vehicle and left the scene, police said. No arrests have been reported.

A 27-year-old man was shot and wounded in Englewood on the South Side.

He was on the street about 3:10 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Seeley Avenue when someone approached him and fired shots, police said.

He was struck once on his side and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. His condition had stabilized.

About two hours prior, a man was shot and critically wounded while driving in Englewood on the South Side.

The 38-year-old was driving to a relative’s home shortly after 1 p.m. when another vehicle drove by and someone inside shot at him in the 6700 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to police. The man was shot twice in the neck and crashed his vehicle.

He was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

On the West Side, a 40-year-old man was shot in his bed in Austin.

He was in bed just before 6 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard when someone fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the shoulder and his condition was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

It is unclear if the shots burst through a window or from the back of the home, police said.

Monday’s shootings came after a weekend in which five people were killed and 43 were wounded in shootings across Chicago.