1 killed, 5 others hurt Wednesday in Chicago shootings

Six people were shot, one fatally, Wednesday in Chicago including a man who was shot and killed after leaving a funeral service in East Garfield Park, according to Chicago police.

A group of people had gotten into an argument in the 3000 block of West Warren Boulevard, and one of them fired into the crowd leaving the service about 12:05 p.m., Chicago police said. A 29-year-old man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The men fled into a nearby alley and left in a car.

In non-fatal shootings, one person is in custody after a man was shot during a fight with a neighbor in Hegewisch on the Far South Side. A 53-year-old man was consuming alcohol when he got into a fight with a neighbor about 4:45 p.m. in the 13000 block of South Avenue O, and the man fired shots at him, police said. The 53-year-old was struck in the upper right leg and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The man who fired shots had a valid conceal carry license, according to police. He was placed in custody and charges are pending.

Minutes prior, a 15-year-old boy was critically hurt in a drive-by shooting in the Englewood near an elementary school, his family said. The boy was walking home from a friend’s house about 4 p.m. when a car drove by and shot at him in an alley in the 6600 block of South May Street, police and his mother said. The teen heard four to five shots and was shot once in the lower back. The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in grave condition. He was awake and talking as of 5:30 p.m.

A 46-year-old man was shot in Austin on the West Side. The man was standing outside about 3:05 p.m. in the 600 block of North Leamington Avenue, when four suspects approached him and began firing shots, police said. He was struck in the hand and self-transported to West Suburban Medical Center in good condition.

Moments prior a 20-year-old was critically wounded in a drive-by in Little Village. He was standing on a sidewalk about 2:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Albany Street when someone fired shots from a passing vehicle, police said. He was struck in the abdomen and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 28-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by in West Englewood on the South Side. The man was standing in the porch of a home about 2:40 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Honore Street, when a black Jeep drove by and someone from inside began firing shots, police said. He was shot in the body and was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

Two people were killed and seven wounded in shootings Tuesday citywide.