1 killed, 5 wounded in shootings on Halloween

Gun violence across Chicago on Halloween killed one person and wounded five others.

A man was fatally shot in Pilsen on the Southwest Side.

The 35-year-old was arguing with a male outside about 11:23 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Allport Street, Chicago police said. The male displayed a weapon and fired shots, striking the man in the head and upper body multiple times.

The man tried driving away but crashed into a parked vehicle nearby, police said. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

The male who shot him remained on scene and was taken to UIC Hospital in good condition with wounds to his face from the fight, police said. He was taken into custody, and charges are pending.

Earlier, a shooting in Little Village wounded two people, including a seven-year-old girl who was trick-or-treating.

The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. when at least two people walked up to another group of people standing in 3700 block of West 26th Street and began firing at them, according to Chicago police.

The girl was struck in the chest by a stray bullet and was rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. She was expected to be transferred to Comer Medical Center.

Police said the 30-year-old man and girl were not together and have no relationship, and the man shot was the intended target. At least three suspects ran off after the shooting, and extra patrols were being added to the area to search for people who matched a description of them.

A 27-year-old man was wounded in Roseland on the Far South Side.

He was walking on the sidewalk about 9:30 p.m. in the 11100 block of South Indiana Avenue when shots rang out, Chicago police said.

He was hit in the shoulder, and he took himself to Roseland Community Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Another man was shot and critically wounded in Roseland hours before.

He was sitting in parked vehicle about 4:16 p.m. in the 11300 block of South Michigan Avenue when a male approached the vehicle, pulled out a handgun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 40-year-old was hit in the face and multiple times to his body, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical center in critical condition.

The day’s earliest reported shooting happened minutes before in Lawndale on the West Side.

The 30-year-old was standing on the street about 4:07 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Douglas when someone fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

The man was hit multiple times in the arms, and he took himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he is in fair condition, police said.

Wednesday, one person was killed and another was wounded in shootings across Chicago.