1 killed, 6 wounded Tuesday in shootings across Chicago

Seven people were shot Tuesday in three incidents across Chicago, one of which killed an 18-year-old woman and injured four other people in Avalon Park on the South Side.

About 5:20 p.m., three males got out of a car at 79th Street and Avalon Avenue, Chicago police said. They looked into the window of a convenience store and unleashed gunfire, striking five.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Another 18-year-old woman was shot in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. A 63-year-old man was shot in the leg and had his condition stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the arm, chest and ankle, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said. A 19-year-old man who was shot in the leg was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Earlier in the day, a 16-year-old boy was shot in his hand in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was shot about 10:47 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Trumbull Avenue, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The day’s first shooting wounded a 25-year-old man in Gresham on the South Side.

About 12:30 a.m., he was walking in the 8300 block of South Peoria Street when two males walked up to him and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the chest, arm and back and rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

One person was killed and five people were wounded Monday in citywide shootings.