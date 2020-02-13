1 killed, 6 wounded Wednesday in Chicago shootings

Seven people were shot Wednesday in Chicago, including one man who was killed and another who was wounded after an exchange of gunfire inside a vehicle in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

One man, 27, was in the front seat about 10:20 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Albany Avenue when someone in the back seat pulled out a gun and shot him in the torso, police said. The 27-year-old also fired shots, possibly striking the back seat passenger.

Another man in the vehicle, 20, was shot in the chest and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The 27-year-old was able to run from the vehicle before a friend drove him to Holy Cross Hospital, police said. He was later transferred to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition.

Police sources said the incident appears to be narcotics-related.

No one had been taken into custody Thursday morning, as the incident remains under investigation by Area Central detectives.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was critically wounded after being shot by a liquor store’s security guard in Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man, 28, got into an argument with the guard about 11:30 p.m. inside Madison Food, Wine and Spirits, 3900 W. Madison St., police said. When the argument turned physical, the guard shot him in the leg and back.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The guard was taken in for questioning.

Area North detectives are investigating.

A 16-year-old boy was shot while riding a bicycle in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

He was on a bike about 8:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue when someone in a dark-colored vehicle opened fire, police said.

The teen was struck in the leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said. He was riding the bicycle with another person who was not injured.

About half an hour earlier, a woman was shot in Chatham on the South Side.

The 25-year-old was in a parked vehicle about 8:10 p.m. in the 800 block of East 82nd Street when someone fired shots, striking her in the leg, police said. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A man was shot Wednesday afternoon during an attempted robbery in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

He was on a sidewalk about 3:14 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Chicago Avenue when two masked suspects got out of a silver-colored vehicle, pulled out guns and announced a robbery, police said.

The suspects opened fire, striking the 27-year-old in the buttocks and abdomen, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The suspected shooters fled without taking any of the man’s property, police said.

Late Wednesday morning, a 20-year-old man was shot and critically wounded in East Garfield Park.

The shooting happened about 11:55 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Madison Street, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and has been unable to speak with investigators, police said. The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

Three people were shot Tuesday in instances of gun violence across Chicago.