1 killed, 7 wounded Tuesday in Chicago shootings

Eight people were shot, one fatally, in citywide gun violence Tuesday.

Early Tuesday, a man was shot to death in Fernwood on the Far South Side.

Brandon Gray, 29, was attacked about 12:45 a.m. while with two other people in the 200 block of West 107th Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. A friend told police he was inside a home when he heard the shot and ran out to find him with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

In nonfatal attacks, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in South Chicago.

He was standing on a sidewalk about 12:26 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Manistee Avenue when two males fired shots in his direction, police said. The teen was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition.

A 14-year old was shot Tuesday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The teen was on a front porch about 8 p.m. in the 300 block of North Francisco Avenue when two males approached and opened fire, striking him in the arm, police said. He was taken to Norwegian Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Hours later, another 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Chatham on the South Side.

The boy was walking on the sidewalk about 10:15 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone inside a vehicle opened fire, police said. He was struck on the foot and was taken in good condition to the Univesity of Chicago Medical Center.

Late Tuesday night, a teenage boy was shot while driving in Englewood on the South Side.

The 17-year-old was traveling in his vehicle about 11:15 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Morgan Street when someone in a gray car fired shots, police said.

He was shot in the chest and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital, police said. He was later transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At least three other people were wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago.

Advertisement

Four people were killed and 10 others were hurt in shootings across Chicago Monday.