1 killed in Gresham shooting
CHICAGO - A person was fatally shot Monday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood, according to Chicago police.
Officers responded around 4:57 p.m. to the 1600 block of West 79th Street and found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
No one is in custody as Area Two detectives continue to investigate.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.