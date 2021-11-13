1 killed in Downers Grove traffic crash

One person was killed in a traffic crash in suburban Downers Grove Friday night.

At about 730 p.m., Downers Grove police responded to a report of a traffic crash near the intersection of Butterfield Road and Gray Avenue.

According to preliminary information, a pickup truck was traveling westbound on Butterfield Road near the intersection of Gray avenue when the truck crossed the center median, police said.

The pickup truck then collided with a Sedan that was traveling eastbound on Butterfield Road.

The driver of the Sedan was deceased at the scene, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

His name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Advertisement

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to contact the Downers Grove Police Department at (630) 434-5653.