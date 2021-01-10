1 killed in shootout with officers in Munster: police

One person was killed in a shoot out with police officers early Sunday in Munster, Indiana, police said.

About 1:40 a.m. officers attempted to stop a black Dodge Charger near US Route 30 and Hart Street, but the drivers disregarded officers and fled northbound, Munster police said.

The driver then lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and rolled over, according to police, as officers were preparing to use a tire deflation device near Columbia Avenue and Calumet.

Officers chased the vehicle’s two occupants, as they fled on foot, police said. One person was stopped and taken into custody, police said.

The other occupant continued to flee and shot at officers, who returned fire, striking and killing the person, police said.

The Lake County coroner’s office has not yet released information on the fatality.

The Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the shooting.