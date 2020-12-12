1 man in custody after shots fired at Chicago police

One man was taken into custody after shots were fired at Chicago police Friday in Park Manor on the South Side.

About 11:35 p.m., officers saw a black Infiniti SUV traveling without headlights on in the 6700 block of South Rhodes Avenue and began following the vehicle as it started moving at a high speed, Chicago police said.

An unknown male then threw a trash can in front of the officer’s vehicle, police said, and when officers got out to move it, someone fired about 4 to 6 shots in their direction, according to police.

No officers fired shots back, police said.

Officers then continued to follow the black SUV until it crashed into a utility pole in the 7600 Block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

After a brief foot chase, the driver — and sole occupant of the vehicle — was placed into custody, according to police.

A weapon was recovered from the man and he was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center for observation, police said.

No officers were shot or injured in the incident and no additional injuries were reported, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.