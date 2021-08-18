$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Naperville

A gas station in west suburban Naperville sold a winning $1 million Powerball ticket last month, but no one has claimed the prize.

The winning ticket for the July 24 drawing was sold at BP gas station at 1983 Brookdale Road, according to the Illinois Lottery. The retailer will receive a bonus of $10,000, or one percent of the prize, for selling the ticket.

The person who bought the winning ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit an Illinois Lottery Prize Center, lottery officials said. Winners have one year from the original drawing to claim their prizes.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 01, 04, 11, 59, 67 and 10.

BP Gas Station, 1983 Brookdale Rd., Naperville

Powerball players will have the chance to win a $274 million prize in Wednesday night’s drawing, with an option to take home over $210 million in cash.

The drawing is scheduled to take place at 9:59 p.m. Illinois residents can purchase tickets at nearly 8,000 retailers across the state, as well as on the free Illinois Lottery mobile application or at illinoislottery.com.