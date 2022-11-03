1-month-old infant found dead in Chicago's Lake Meadows neighborhood

An infant was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in Lake Meadows on Chicago's South Side Wednesday.

Police say they are investigating the death of 1-month-old, Sia Patel, who was found in the 500 block of East 33rd Place around 8:46 a.m.

First aid was attempted before the victim was taken to Insight Hospital where she was pronounced.

Detectives are awaiting autopsy results.