1 more Cook County judge, 5 juvenile detention center residents test positive for COVID-19

Another judge and one more employee in the office of the chief Cook County judge have tested positive for COVID-19, along with five additional residents at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center.

The judge works in the courthouse in Bridgeview and the employee is a probation officer at the Cook County Juvenile Center, according to Mary Wisniewski, spokesperson for the offfice of the chief judge.

The judge’s office has informed anyone who may have come into contact with the people who recently tested positive, Wisniewski said.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of six judges, 122 employees and 45 residents at the detention center have tested positive for the coronavirus, Wisniewski said.