Driver killed, another seriously injured in Lockport car crash

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a car crash in Lockport this morning.

All lanes of Route 171 are closed for investigation between Oak Avenue and Harvard Street following a crash that happened around 6:38 a.m.

First responders are on the scene where a truck and an SUV collided head-on.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead on scene, the other driver was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

No additional information is available at this time.