Shooting reported on Dan Ryan Expressway

A shooting was reported on the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday night.

The shooting occurred on I-94 near 83rd Street in Cook County around 11:55 p.m.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

At about midnight, all lanes on I-94 southbound near 83rd Street were closed for the investigation.

All lanes were reopened at about 1:40 a.m., police said.

Advertisement

No further information was made available by police.