Expressway shootings continue to surge in Chicago even though millions of dollars have been set aside for cameras and license plate readers.

In February of this year, the Illinois Department of Transportation allocated $12.5 million to upgrade cameras and add license plate readers and software to 47 locations on expressways, however, it still hasn't been done.

On Wednesday, a Chicago officer and two ATF agents were shot getting on I-57, heading northbound at 119th Street.

That same day, Illinois State police were also called to a shooting in the northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan, between 95th and 91st Street.

This year, officials say we are just nine shootings away from reaching last year’s expressway shooting record.

From January until July 7 of this year, there have been 119 shootings on expressways. In 2020, the total number of expressway shootings was 128.

In 2019, 52 shootings were reported on Chicago expressways.

Officials said in February 2021 that the technology for the cameras and readers would be ready soon.

Then in May, officials ran the fiber optic cables for the cameras and license plate readers, but there is still not a firm answer on when the technology will be up and running.