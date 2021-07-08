Chicago man charged in connection to shooting of CPD officer, 2 ATF agents in Morgan Park

A Chicago man has been charged in connection to the shooting of an undercover Chicago police officer and two ATF agents that occurred in the Morgan Park neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Eugene McLaurin, 28, is charged with one count of using a dangerous and deadly weapon to assault a special agent.

A criminal complaint filed in federal court Thursday states that two agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and an ATF Task Force officer were driving in an unmarked law enforcement vehicle while participating in a federal investigation in Morgan Park on July 7.

Officers said a white Chevrolet Malibu sedan was following their unmarked vehicle. The officers took note of the vehicle's license plate number, the complaint said.

The driver of the Malibu then pulled alongside the officers’ vehicle. The driver’s side window rolled down, and McLaurin began shooting at the officers’ vehicle, wounding the three officers, the criminal complaint said.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. as the officers got on I-57, heading northbound at 119th Street.

The officers were rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. A male Chicago cop suffered a graze wound to his head. A female ATF agent was shot in the hand and a male ATF agent was shot twice near the torso and arm.

Law enforcement later located the Malibu parked on a street in Chicago, the complaint said.

McLaurin was then taken into custody later Wednesday morning.

McLaurin admitted that he began following a vehicle in which the officer and agents were riding in because he thought it was driven by "opps," or rival street gang members, according to a seven-page criminal complaint.

He said he opened fire with a Glock 9mm pistol and later dropped the weapon in a drain, according to the complaint.

The investigation is still ongoing, officials said.

A news conference will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday by CPD and ATF to discuss the charges.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.