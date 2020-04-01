1 shot dead, 4 wounded Wednesday morning in East Garfield Park, Lower West Side

A man was killed and four others wounded Wednesday morning in two separate shootings on the West and Lower West sides, police said.

The 25-year-old man died in a triple shooting before dawn in the Heart of Italy neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Three men were walking about 4:05 a.m. in the 2300 block of West 23rd Street when a vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots, police said.

The 25-year-old was shot in the buttock area and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died at 10:45 a.m., police said.

A 19-year-old was in good condition at Stroger Hospital with a gunshot to his neck area. The third man, 23, was shot in the thigh, and was in good condition at Mt. Sinai.

A little over three hours later, two men were wounded in the 500 block of North Trumbull Avenue in East Garfield Park.

They were standing on a corner at 7:10 a.m. when a gunman ran up and shot them, police said.

One man, 25, was hit in the arm and leg, while the other, 24, was shot in the lower back, police said. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

Hours earlier, the Chicago Police Department announced that homicides and shootings increased in the first three months of 2020 compared to the same period last year.

In total, 93 people were killed in Chicago between the New Year and March 31st, police said. That is a rise of about 13% compared to the 82 homicides during the same period last year.