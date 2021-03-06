1 stabbed, 1 shot during fight between motorcycle gangs in Berwyn: police

A person was wounded in a shooting and another stabbed during a fight last weekend between rival motorcycle gangs in suburban Berwyn.

Officers responded to the fight about 4:20 p.m. Feb. 27 in the area of Ogden Avenue between Maple and Harlem avenues, Berwyn police said.

There, officers learned a male in a vehicle had been shot multiple times by a rival motorcycle gang, police said.

He was taken to an area hospital and refused to cooperate with investigators, police said.

Later, another suburban police department contacted Berwyn authorities about a stabbing victim that was related to the large fight, police said.

The person also refused to provide information about his injuries or how he was stabbed, police said.

Investigators believe the incident was isolated and all parties involved live outside of Berwyn, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Berwyn police at 708-795-2166.