1-year-old girl killed, 8 injured in West Lawn fire

A 1-year-old girl died Wednesday after a fire gutted a home in West Lawn on the Southwest Side that also injured eight other people, including an infant and another toddler.

The fire started about midnight in the attic of a single-family home in the 6000 block of South Kenneth Avenue, police said. Eight people were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The 1-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation, police said.

A 2-year-old girl is “fighting for life” in critical condition, the Chicago Fire Dept. said on Twitter. She was transferred to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said.

A 5-month-old was also hospitalized in critical condition, while a 12-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were in good condition, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

A 31-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were critically injured, Langford said. Two women, 40 and 28, were in good condition.

Langford said the home had working fire detectors, but the escape was blocked.

Advertisement

The fire appears to be accidental, police said. The CFD Office of Fire Investigations is investigating.

Police said two adults have been transferred to Stroger Hospital, but couldn’t specify which ones. Four others have been treated and released, police said.