10 charged with trafficking fentanyl-laced heroin, other drugs on Chicago's South Side

Ten people have been charged for allegedly trafficking fentanyl-laced heroin and other drugs on the South Side of Chicago.

Criminal complaints filed in federal court this week allege that the defendants were affiliated with the Gangsters Disciples, a Chicago street gang.

According to prosecutors, the traffickers allegedly used a designated cellphone to receive and service narcotics orders, with several defendants taking shifts working the phone to distribute narcotics.

On Tuesday, law enforcement executed court-authorized searches of multiple locations in Chicago and most of the defendants were arrested.

The following individuals were charged:

Kevin Ware, 49, of Chicago, Christopher Ware, 45, of Chicago, Brandan Allen, 31, of Chicago, Ricky Williams, 37, of Chicago, Darrel Brooks, 51, of Chicago, Leroy Presley, 49, of Riverdale and Ernest Rowlette, 49, of Chicago, were all charged with drug conspiracy.

According to the complaint, Kevin Ware led a trafficking organization and oversaw its operation, including managing the potency and supply of the narcotics it sold.

He also allegedly held discussions with dealers regarding best practices for interacting with customers and what types of deals to offer them.

Kevin Ware also allegedly obtained information from his dealers about their interactions with law enforcement. After two law enforcement seizures of suspected narcotics last year, Williams and other dealers allegedly reported the incidents to Kevin Ware.

A residence in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood was allegedly used as a "stash house" to store narcotics and cash.

Undercover law enforcement officers and cooperating sources made about 44 controlled purchases of narcotics from members of Kevin Ware's organization in 2021 and 2022, prosecutors said.

Kevin Ware is also charged in a second federal drug case, along with Michael Pearson, 49, and Jamie Pearson, 46, both of Chicago.

According to the complaint, Michael Pearson allegedly conducted several drug deals on Chicago's South Side.

One of the deals allegedly occurred in May 2021 in a deli in the 10700 block of South Michigan Avenue, where Pearson arranged for the sale of heroin mixed with fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The buyer was cooperating with law enforcement, but Pearson didn't know that, the complaint states.

Reginald Allen, 22, of Chicago, was charged in a third complaint for distributing fentanyl and fentanyl-laced heroin. Allen allegedly sold the drugs on Chicago's South Side on several occasions in 2021 and 2022.