10 dead from fentanyl: Number of fatal overdoses in Will County growing

In a span of four days, at least 10 people fatally overdosed on cocaine mixed with fentanyl in Will County.

FOX 32 reported Wednesday that eight people had overdosed and died, but now the number appears to be growing.

"We got to do something. We are wiping out a generation of people," said Will County Coroner Laurie Summers, who said earlier this week her morgue was full.

Between June 2 and 7, officials say multiple people throughout the collar counties surrounding Cook overdosed — fatal and non-fatal — on opioids.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said in a statement, "Coroner interviews with those knowledgeable about drug use circumstances suggest those who died thought they had purchased cocaine and were social (not regular) users."

IDPH says those using illicit drugs should consider testing the substance for fentanyl using fentanyl test strips. They also advise carrying naloxone and not taking drugs alone.

In addition, IDPH says more than one dose of naloxone may be needed to reverse an overdose.

"The Will County Rapid Response Team is ready to distribute Narcan and fentanyl testing strips to anyone who wants or needs it," Public Health and Safety Chair Rachel Ventura said in a statement. "Narcan can be found in most micro pantries and is frequently restocked in hot spots. Time is of the essence to save lives right now."

The Rapid Response Team's director, Dr. Kathleen Burke, can be reached at 708-205-5782 or kathleenburke@willcountyillinois.com.