8 overdose deaths reported in Will County in 24 hours

A community safety alert has been issued in Will County after eight probable overdose deaths were reported in less than 24 hours.

The Will County Coroner's Office says the deaths were reported on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

The overdoses occurred in Wilmington, New Lenox, Lockport and Joliet.

It is believed that street drugs are being laced with lethal doses of fentanyl.

Of the 47 confirmed overdose deaths this year in Will County, 41 have involved heroin and fentanyl.