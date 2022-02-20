Expand / Collapse search

10 people left homeless after fire in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood

The fire occurred at 3929 West Jackson, displacing 10 people, including three kids. 

CHICAGO - Ten people have been displaced after a fire in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning, according to fire officials. 

Officials said a fire broke out at a 3-story building located at 3929 West Jackson around 7:20 a.m. 

Seven adults and three kids have been displaced due to the blaze, fire officials said. 

A 20-year-old woman was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, officials said. 

A warming bus was called to the scene. 