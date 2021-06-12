10 shot, 1 fatally, after gunmen opened fire on Chatham sidewalk

One person was killed and at least nine others were wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning in Chatham on the South Side.

Just after 2 a.m., two males approached a group standing on the sidewalk in the 7500 block of South Prairie Avenue and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 29-year-old woman was struck in the leg and abdomen and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A man, 30, suffered a gunshot wound to the right ankle and another man, 32, was struck in the hand and leg, police said. Both men were taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

A 46-year-old man was struck in the buttocks and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition. A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the same hospital also in fair condition, police said.

A woman, 34, was struck in the left arm and shoulder and was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition. A man, 23, was struck in the right arm and left leg and another man, also 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the foot. Both were taken to the same hospital in good condition.

The tenth victim, a 27-year-old man, was struck in the foot and taken to South Shore Hospital in fair condition, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.