10 shot, 2 killed Wednesday in Chicago

Two people were killed and eight more were wounded Wednesday in shootings across Chicago.

A shooting in Park Manor claimed the life of a 33-year-old man and wounded another male.

The two were sitting in a parked vehicle about 10:23 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Perry Avenue when another two males walked up and started shooting at them, Chicago police said.

The 33-year-old was struck in the head and body and pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The other male, whose exact age was unknown, was shot in the armpit and leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

The first shooting of the day killed a man in Roseland.

Chicago police on the scene of a fatal shooting Sept. 25, 2019 in Roseland on the Far South Side. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Calvert Webster, 20, was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 12:35 a.m. in an alley in the 11300 block of South Parnell Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced on the scene.

An autopsy found Webster died from multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Area South detectives do not yet know how the shooting unfolded, police said. No one is in custody.

Three men were critically wounded in a shooting in South Chicago.

They were standing on a sidewalk about 10:50 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Kingston Avenue when someone in a gray sedan opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 34-year-old was struck multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. Another man, 26, was hit in the head and leg but was able to take himself to South Shore Hospital.

The third man, of an unknown age, took himself to the same hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and right side of the body, police said.

No arrests have been reported. Area South detectives are investigating.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, a man was arrested after shooting a convenience store clerk in Marquette Park and barricading himself inside a nearby home.

Paramedics were called about 2:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim at the JJ Peppers, 7101 S. Kedzie Ave., according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where his condition was stabilized.

Police said the gunman walked into the store, pulled a gun from his waistband and fired multiple shots at the 50-year-old clerk behind the counter, hitting him in the chest.

The suspect ran into a home in the 7300 block of South Francisco Avenue and barricaded himself inside, according to police. He was arrested without incident around 5 p.m. after a standoff.

At least three other people were wounded Wednesday in citywide gun violence, including:

A 21-year-old man shot about 8 a.m. in the 900 block of North Mayfield Avenue in Austin;

A man, 25, shot about 6:48 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Oglesby Avenue in South Shore; and

A 37-year-old man shot about 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of East 65th Street in Woodlawn.

Wednesday’s shootings follow a violent Tuesday in which 16 people were shot and four killed.