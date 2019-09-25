16 shot — 4 fatally — Tuesday in Chicago

article

Citywide gun violence left at least four people dead and 12 more wounded Tuesday in Chicago.

The day’s latest fatal shooting killed a 17-year-old boy and wounded three other people in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The group was walking about 8:26 p.m. in the 2000 block of South Hoyne Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in the groin and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

An 18-year-old man was hit in the leg and his condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital, police said. A 25-year-old man who was shot in the arm and leg had his condition stabilized at the same hospital.

A fourth man, 18, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with two gunshot wounds to the chest, police said.

Earlier in the day, two people were killed within five minutes of each other in separate shootings on the South and West Sides.

The first of those shootings happened in West Side Garfield Park, where a 35-year-old man was shot while driving.

He was southbound about 5:48 p.m. in the 200 block of North Hamlin Boulevard when a dark-colored sedan pulled up alongside him, police said. Someone inside the vehicle unleashed gunfire, striking the man in the arm, leg and shoulder.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A few minutes later, a 32-year-old man was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting in Washington Park on the South Side.

About 5:51 p.m., the group was in the common area of a residential building in the first block of East Garfield Boulevard when a male approached them, pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said.

The 32-year-old was shot in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

An 18-year-old man, shot in the shoulder and back, was stabilized at the same hospital, police said. A 48-year-old woman was grazed in the foot and declined medical attention.

The day’s first shooting left a man dead in Park Manor on the South Side.

Travis P. Wilson, 27, was walking with a woman, 29, about 2:30 a.m. in the first block of East 74th Street when he was gunned down from behind, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Wilson, who lived in Princeton Park, was pronounced dead on the scene with several gunshot wounds to the body, authorities said. The woman was not injured.

At least seven other people were wounded in shootings throughout the day, including:

A 34-year-old man shot about 8:43 p.m. in the 12200 block of South Halsted Street in Pullman;

A man, 29, and woman, 24, shot about 7:52 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 81st Street in Avalon Park;

A 17-year-old boy shot about 7:50 p.m. in the 11900 block of South Stewart Avenue in Pullman;

A man, 22, shot about 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Laramie Avenue in Austin;

A 40-year-old man shot about 7:10 p.m. in the 2200 block of East 93rd Street in Calumet Heights; and

A man, 28, shot about 10:38 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Throop Street in Gresham.

Four people were wounded Monday in shootings across the city.