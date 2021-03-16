10 shot Monday in Chicago

Ten people were shot Monday in Chicago, including a 34-year-old man who was accidentally shot by his friend in Bridgeport on the South Side.

About 10:20 p.m., he was shot in the hip in the 300 block of West 25th Place, after a 49-year-old male friend of his was handling the gun, and it went off, Chicago police said. The 34-year-old was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. His friend was brought in for questioning.

A man was wounded in a shooting in Fuller Park on the South Side. About 6:30 p.m., the 22-year-old was in the 200 block of West 44th Place when someone opened fire, striking him in the leg and hand, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

About fifteen minutes prior, a 17-year-old boy was shot in Englewood on the South Side. He was on the sidewalk about 6:17 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Sangamon Street, when someone unleashed gunfire, police said. The teen was struck in the buttocks and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A woman was among three people shot and seriously hurt while they drove in a vehicle Monday morning in Austin on the West Side. Someone in a black Jeep fired shots at them about 10:50 a.m. in the 5500 block of West Rice Street, the police department said in a statement. The gunshot victims drove to CPD’s 15th District station, at 5701 W. Madison St., where officers and paramedics treated them. The woman, 23, was shot in her head and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in critical condition. A man, 50, was shot in his back while another man, 51, was struck in his hand and leg. Both went to Stroger Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

A 45-year-old man took himself to a hospital after he was shot while driving Monday in the Ravenswood neighborhood. The gunfire came from someone inside another vehicle as the man drove in the 2800 block of West Lawrence Avenue, according to a media notification from police. Struck in the back about 8 a.m., the man took himself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A man was grazed in a shooting in Chatham on the South Side. The man, 29, was getting into his vehicle just before 6 a.m. when someone fired shots in the 900 block of East 82nd Street, police said. The man was grazed on the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was stabilized.

A woman was among four people hurt in a shooting and subsequent crash into a street sweeper near the Six Corners intersection in Portage Park on the Northwest Side. A male driving a black Dodge sedan slammed into a parked vehicle about 2:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue, police said. Video from media reports showed a street sweeper on fire at that location. The male and two of his passengers were hospitalized in serious condition. One of them, a 32-year-old woman, had been shot three times in the abdomen. A male in the parked vehicle was found on the ground nearby and hospitalized as well. His condition was unknown Monday morning. Police sources said the crash appears to be alcohol-related, and the driver was taken into custody. Charges were pending.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a man was seriously wounded in the South Loop. The man, 27, was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to his side about 1:35 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue, police said. He was unable to describe the shooter to officers and was hospitalized in serious condition.

Forty people were shot, five of them fatally, last weekend citywide.