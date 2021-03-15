39 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago this weekend

Four people were killed and at least 35 others hurt in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.

Fifteen of the shooting victims were wounded in a single attack early Sunday during a party at a South Side business.

A fight broke out between several people attending the party about 4:40 a.m. in the 6700 block of South South Chicago Avenue when gunfire erupted, Chicago police said. At least 15 people were struck, ranging in age from 20 to 44 years old.

Two people were pronounced dead, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt said. The other wounded people were all listed in serious or critical condition at hospitals.

Hours earlier, a 54-year-old man was fatally shot in an Avalon Park apartment on the South Side.

The man was shot several times during an altercation with a woman, 53, about 1:05 a.m. in a second-floor apartment in the 7900 block of South Kimbark Avenue, police said. The shooting appeared to be domestic-related, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and a weapon was recovered, police said. He was identified as Gino Collins by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Saturday night, two people were wounded, one of them fatally, in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

About 9:35 p.m., a 47-year-old woman and 51-year-old man were sitting on the front porch of a home in the 4100 block of West Potomac Avenue, when two males walked up and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The woman was struck in the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The medical examiner’s office identified her as Susana Rodriguez, who lived in the neighborhood where she was shot.

The man was struck in the right leg and brought to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.

In nonfatal attacks, a woman was shot before an apparent DUI crash Monday morning near the Six Corners intersection in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

A male driving a black Dodge sedan slammed into a parked vehicle about 2:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue, Chicago police said. The male and two of his passengers were hospitalized in serious condition. One of them, a 32-year-old woman, had been shot three times in the abdomen.

A male in the parked vehicle was found on the ground nearby and hospitalized as well, police said. His condition was unknown Monday morning. Police sources said the crash appears to be alcohol-related, and the driver was taken into custody.

Sunday afternoon, a 13-year-old boy was among four people wounded in a shooting in South Shore.

About 2:42 p.m., the victims were in the 2600 block of East 77th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. The boy was shot in the knee and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, while a 20-year-old man was hospitalized at the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the arm.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the thigh and taken to Trinity Hospital in serious condition, police said. A 26-year-old woman later walked into the same hospital with a graze wound to her head, and was listed in good condition.

Saturday morning, a man was shot in Park Manor on the South Side. About 10:52 a.m. the 32-year-old was approached in the 6900 block of South State Street by someone who pulled out a gun and opened fire, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the foot and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Hours earlier, a 27-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in Gresham on the South Side. He was sitting in his vehicle about 4:40 a.m. in a garage in the 8100 block of South Green Street when someone shot him in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

In the weekend’s earliest reported shooting, a 20-year-old man was wounded in Princeton Park on the South Side. He was riding in a vehicle about 5:20 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Princeton Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. He was grazed in the back and crashed into a parked vehicle.

At least 13 other people were wounded in citywide shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Twenty-two people were shot, two of them fatally, last weekend in Chicago.