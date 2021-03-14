10 people shot, 2 fatally in Park Manor attack: CFD

Ten people were shot, two fatally in an attack Sunday morning in Park Manor on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 4:40 a.m. in the 6700 block of South South Chicago Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

CREDIT: CFD

Ten people were shot and two pronounced dead, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

Seven people were transported to area hospitals all in serious to critical condition, Merritt said.