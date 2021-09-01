10 shot Tuesday across Chicago

Ten people were shot Tuesday in Chicago, including a 41-year-old man who was shot in North Park on the North Side.

About 11:35 p.m., he was driving in the 5800 block of North Spaulding Avenue, when he heard shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said. He was struck in the torso, and drove himself to Swedish Covenant Medical Center, where he is in fair condition.

A 4-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side. The girl was in front of a home about 4:30 p.m. in the 600 block of West 61st Street when she was shot in the arm, police said. She was taken to St. Bernard Hospital and later transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Minutes prior, two people were shot, one critically, in West Englewood on the South Side. The man and woman, both 20, were in a parked vehicle about 4 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Claremont Avenue when someone approached them and began shooting at their vehicle, police said. The man was struck in the back, leg and arm and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. The woman was shot in the arm and was taken to the same hospital, where she was stabilized.

A man was in critical condition after being shot in West Garfield Park. The 32-year-old was on the sidewalk about 7:30 a.m. in the 500 bl0ck of South Pulaski Road when someone approached and unleashed gunfire, police said. The man suffered two gunshot wounds to his back and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A woman wounded in a shooting early Tuesday morning on Interstate 57. The female passenger, a 27-year-old from Markham, was shot by someone in another vehicle around 2:10 a.m. in the southbound lanes near 111th Street, according to Illinois State Police. The driver was uninjured. She was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Four others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Two people were killed, and ten others were wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago.