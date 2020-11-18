10 shot Tuesday across Chicago

Ten people were shot Tuesday in Chicago.

The day’s latest reported shooting left a teenage boy wounded in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The boy, 16, was sitting on a porch about 11:55 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Laflin Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. He showed up at St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand, and was listed in fair condition.

About thirty minutes prior, a man was shot in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The man, 28, was shot in the leg about 11:20 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. The man would not cooperate with officers, and further details about the shooting were unknown.

A 26-year-old man was shot 40 minutes earlier in Marquette Park on the South Side.

About 10:40 p.m., he was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 7000 block of South Campbell Avenue when someone in a passing gray vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck in the hand and transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

Earlier Tuesday evening, a man was shot while driving in Brainerd on the South Side.

The man, 19, was driving about 9:10 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Throop Street when someone in a red vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the back and taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

Ten minutes before that, a 25-year-old man was shot and wounded in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 9 p.m. in the 500 block of West 122nd Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was stabilized.

About half an hour earlier, a 23-year-old man was shot while driving in Humboldt Park.

He was driving about 8:30 p.m in the 3200 block of West Grand Avenue when a red SUV pulled up alongside him and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said. The 23-year-old was struck in the wrist and transported to Norwegian Hospital in fair condition.

A 34-year-old woman was shot less than an hour before that in Lawndale on the Southwest Side.

She was driving about 7:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Hamlin Avenue when she heard gunshots and suffered a graze wound to the head, Chicago police said. She drove herself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

A 17-year-old boy was shot while riding his bicycle Tuesday afternoon in Bronzeville.

He was biking about 4:15 p.m. in the 300 block of East 47th Street, when two vehicles pulled up and began firing at each other, police said. The boy fled and realized he had been grazed by a bullet in the right arm. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

A 27-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was walking in the 1100 block of South Richmond Street about 11:50 a.m. when shots rang out, Chicago police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot to his abdomen.

In the day’s first reported attack, a woman was shot inside a home in Austin on the West Side.

The woman, 52, was inside her home about 1:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Parkside Avenue when someone fired shots from her front porch, Chicago police said. The woman was struck in the backside and taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, where she was in fair condition.

Police sources said the suspected shooter had gotten into an altercation with a woman who was visiting the home, and that woman may have been the intended target.

Twenty-three people were shot Monday in Chicago.