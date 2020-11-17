23 shot Monday in Chicago

Twenty-three people were shot Monday in Chicago, marking a violent start to the week and surpassing the gun violence totals of the entire weekend prior.

A 5-year-old boy shot in Roseland and three teenagers were among the day’s victims.

The boy was playing with an iPad on a couch about 7:30 p.m. inside a home in the 200 block of West 115th Street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots towards the residence, Chicago police said. He was rushed from the home and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

In Lawndale on the West Side, two teenage girls were among four people who were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened about 4:40 p.m. near Pulaski Road and Lexington Street, Chicago police said. The girls, 16 and 17, were grazed on their legs. They were in good condition and refused medical attention.

A man and woman, both 25, were also shot in their legs, police said, and were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Advertisement

A 16-year-old boy was shot Monday evening in the Heart of Chicago on the Near West Side.

About 8:45 p.m., the boy was in the 2000 block of West Cullerton Street when someone fired shots from a pickup, Chicago police said. The teen took himself to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and was listed in critical condition.

Four more people were wounded in a single shooting Monday evening near the Dearborn Homes public housing complex on the South Side.

They were standing outside about 7:23 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Dearborn Street when another group walked up and fired shots after an argument, Chicago police said.

One man 22, was struck in the buttocks and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. Another man, also 22, was shot in the foot and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Both were in good condition.

A 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said. A fourth man, 18, was grazed in the buttocks and refused medical attention.

About two hours earlier, three people were shot in West Garfield Park.

The shooting happened about 5:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue, Chicago police said. Two men, 21 and 24, were each struck in the leg and treated at the scene. A third man, 27, was shot in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Two more people were shot Monday afternoon in Lawndale.

They were in an alley about 3:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Christiana Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. One man, 18, was shot in the buttocks while another man, 19, was shot in the leg. They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At least eight more people were wounded Monday in separate attacks across the city.

Monday’s gun violence follows a weekend in which 22 people were shot, one of them fatally.