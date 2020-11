Three people were shot Monday in West Garfield Park.

Few details were released on the shooting, which happened about 5:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue, Chicago police said.

Two men, 21 and 24, were each struck in the leg and were being treated at the scene, police said. A third man, 27, was shot in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.