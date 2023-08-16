10 vehicles stolen near Chicago's Ford assembly plant in South Deering: police

An investigation is underway after 10 vehicles were stolen within 10 hours in a certain area on Chicago's far South Side.

Between 9 p.m. on Tuesday and 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, police say the 10 vehicles were stolen in the 2000 block of E. 122nd St. in the city's South Deering neighborhood.

The location where the crimes occurred is near the Ford Motor Company's Chicago assembly plant, which is located at 12600 S Torrence Ave. Police would not confirm this is where the vehicles were taken from, but according to reports, it is.

Nobody is in custody in connection to the crimes, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.