10-year-old boy shot through bedroom wall in Englewood

A 10-year-old boy was shot three times through the wall of his bedroom Sunday night in the Englewood neighborhood.

The boy was inside his bedroom around 10:40 p.m. in the 600 block of West Englewood Avenue when he suddenly felt pain, according to police.

The boy alerted a man in the home who called police.

The boy was shot once in the ankle and twice in the buttocks, police said. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Investigation revealed several rounds came through the siding of the house before striking the boy, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.