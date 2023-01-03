10-year-old found walking shirtless and alone in Old Town

A child was found walking by themselves without a shirt on Monday night in the Old Town neighborhood on Chicago's Near North Side.

Police officers responded to a call of a shirtless child in the street and found the 10-year-old just before 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Clybourn Avenue.

The child was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition for observation, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating

No further information was immediately available.