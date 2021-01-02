10-year-old girl missing from Indiana believed to be in extreme danger

article

A statewide alert has been issued for a 10-year-old girl reported missing Saturday from Muncie, Indiana.

Savannah Kay Grace Warfield was last seen about 12:35 a.m. wearing a burgundy cardigan and a pink nightgown, according to an alert from Indiana State Police.

She is 4-foot-1 and about 70 pounds with red hair and blue eyes, state police said.

Police believe she is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Muncie police at 765-747-4838.