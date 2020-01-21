$1,000 reward offered for information on Naperville vandalism spree

article

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of suspects responsible for damaging several vehicles and other property last month in west suburban Naperville.

Several vehicles were spray painted and had their tires slashed overnight between Dec. 27. And Dec. 28 at various locations within the city, according to Naperville police.

The suspects also spray painted the letter “A” with a red circle around it on other property at several locations, according to Naperville Crime Stoppers. They were seen driving in a car with blue interior lighting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006.