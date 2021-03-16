$100K bail for Beach Park man accused of choking, threatening to kill ex-girlfriend

article

A Beach Park man was charged with attacking his ex-girlfriend and threatening to kill her using a pair of scissors in the northern suburb.

Joe D. Fontanez-Marrero broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home about 7:45 p.m. Sunday and attacked the 40-year-old woman, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Fontanez-Marrero, 42, allegedly threatened to kill the woman while he punched, kicked and choked her, the sheriff’s office said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He allegedly broke a pair of scissors in half to use as a knife, which he held against the woman’s abdomen as he again threatened to kill her, the sheriff’s office said.

He also allegedly smashed her phone so she could not call for help. But the woman had already notified her daughter, who called 911, the sheriff’s office said.

Advertisement

Officers arrested Fontanez when he allegedly tried to escape from the home.

The woman had bruises and a cut but refused to go to a hospital.

Fontanez-Marrero faces charges of aggravated domestic battery with strangulation, resisting arrest and causing injury, and two counts of domestic battery.

He was ordered held at Lake County jail on a $100,000 bail, according to county records.