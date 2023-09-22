Expand / Collapse search

$100K in equipment stolen from Soldier Field

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
South Loop
FOX 32 Chicago
article

CHICAGO - Soldier Field says nearly $100,000 worth of equipment was stolen from Solider Field property Wednesday night. 

The equipment was ride along mowers and John Deere Gators that belong to a contractor of Soldier Field, not the stadium or the Bears.  

The offenders ripped the protecting fence line off its foundation to get to the equipment. 

A Soldier Field spokesperson said the estimated value of the theft and damage is $100,000. 

The theft was discovered Thursday morning and reported to Chicago police. They are currently investigating. 