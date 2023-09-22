$100K in equipment stolen from Soldier Field

article

Soldier Field says nearly $100,000 worth of equipment was stolen from Solider Field property Wednesday night.

The equipment was ride along mowers and John Deere Gators that belong to a contractor of Soldier Field, not the stadium or the Bears.

The offenders ripped the protecting fence line off its foundation to get to the equipment.

A Soldier Field spokesperson said the estimated value of the theft and damage is $100,000.

The theft was discovered Thursday morning and reported to Chicago police. They are currently investigating.