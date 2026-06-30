$10K reward offered in fatal shooting of CTA employee on South Side

The Brief Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of CTA employee Thomas Kevin Barlow. Barlow, 57, was shot around 4:15 a.m. Monday near a CTA rail yard in the 9900 block of South State Street. No arrests have been announced, and investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.



A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information that helps solve the fatal shooting of CTA employee Thomas Kevin Barlow on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. Monday near a CTA rail yard in the 9900 block of South State Street in Roseland.

Police said Barlow, 57, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he later died.

Thomas Kevin Barlow | Crime Stoppers

According to Case Files Chicago, Barlow was getting belongings from his vehicle when someone apparently tried to carjack him and opened fire.

What they're saying:

Case Files Chicago held a news conference Monday with the CTA union president, CTA employees and community members, calling for better protection for transit workers who work overnight and early morning shifts.

"Every worker deserves to make it home safely after earning an honest living," organizers said in a statement. "This tragedy highlights the urgent need for stronger safety measures to protect frontline transit employees who are increasingly vulnerable to violent crime."

What you can do:

Cook County Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the indictment or arrest of the person or people responsible.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-535-7867 or submitting a tip online at www.CPDTIP.com.

What's next:

Police have not announced any arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.