$10K reward offered for safe return of missing woman last seen near Northwestern Hospital

A 73-year-old woman who recently had heart replacement surgery and suffers from memory loss has been reported missing in Chicago.

Chicago police issued a missing persons alert for Kathleen "Kathy" Arthur Thursday.

Arthur was dropped off at 675 N. Saint Claire at the Galter Pavilion Wednesday at noon.

She had an appointment at the hospital to get her blood drawn, however, she never made it to the appointment.

Kathy Arthur | 73

Hospital records indicate that she checked into the immediate care on Fairbanks and Ontario at 4:40 p.m., the family said.

She was given a COVID-19 test and prescribed cough medicine.

Arthur was last seen walking into Parking Lot C at Northwestern Medicine at about 7:40 p.m., her family said.

Arthur suffers from memory loss and recently had heart replacement surgery. She needs blood thinners and anti-rejection medicine, the family said.

Chicago police said she was last seen wearing a gray sweater and black pants.

A $10,000 reward is being offered by the family for information leading to her safe return.