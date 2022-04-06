11 injured after school bus carrying Lansing high school track team crashes

At least 11 people were injured when a school bus carrying members of a south suburban high school track team was involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

About 9:03 p.m., the Lansing Fire Department responded to an accident involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle, Deputy Chief John Grady said in a statement.

The school bus was transporting members of the T.F. South High School track team at the time of the accident, Grady said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Ambulances from six villages were dispatched to the scene and 11 people were transported to area hospital with minor injuries.

Grady said the accident is currently under investigation by the Lansing Fire Department.

Advertisement

No further information was immediately available.