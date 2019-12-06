11-month-old boy from Roseland dies of head trauma from alleged child abuse

Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation into the death of an 11-month-old boy from Roseland on the South Side.

D’Siyah Thomas died Tuesday morning at LaRabida Children’s Hospital due to complications from inflicted head trauma, according to autopsy results from the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Chicago police said the child initially suffered head trauma months earlier.

Officers responded to a call about 4 a.m. on April 17 to Comer Children’s Hospital for alleged physical abuse of a 3-month-old infant, and met a witness at the hospital who told investigators the infant suffered head trauma before being taken to the hospital by paramedics, authorities said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

A spokesman for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services did not immediately reply to a request for comment.