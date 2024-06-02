11 rescued after dual boat fires on Lake Michigan; 'Misfortune' lives up to its name

Eleven people were rescued after back-to-back boat fires on Lake Michigan on Sunday, according to the Chicago Police Marine Unit.

The first incident happened near 4700 S. LSD on a vessel named, "Marnado."

Police said the boat caught fire and three people were evacuated as officers worked to extinguish the flames. The boat was eventually towed into a harbor and no injuries were reported.

The second incident, which was the second boat fire of the day, led to some "misfortune" for eight people on board.

The 60-foot vessel, aptly named "Misfortune," caught fire and had mechanical issues as a result, CPD said.

Police were able to tow the boat to a harbor safely and no injuries were reported.