11 rescued after dual boat fires on Lake Michigan; 'Misfortune' lives up to its name

By Cody King
Published  June 2, 2024 8:58pm CDT
Chicago Police Department
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Eleven people were rescued after back-to-back boat fires on Lake Michigan on Sunday, according to the Chicago Police Marine Unit.

The first incident happened near 4700 S. LSD on a vessel named, "Marnado." 

Police said the boat caught fire and three people were evacuated as officers worked to extinguish the flames. The boat was eventually towed into a harbor and no injuries were reported. 

The second incident, which was the second boat fire of the day, led to some "misfortune" for eight people on board.

The 60-foot vessel, aptly named "Misfortune," caught fire and had mechanical issues as a result, CPD said. 

Police were able to tow the boat to a harbor safely and no injuries were reported. 