11 shot, 1 fatally, Tuesday in Chicago

Eleven people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

The day’s only reported fatal shooting killed a 30-year-old man in Austin on the West Side.

He was driving about 6:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Huron Street when a male in a gray Infiniti sedan fired shots, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the chest, and he crashed into a garage a few blocks away.

When he got out of the vehicle, the male shot him in the chest again, police said.

The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

In non-fatal shootings, a 32-year-old man was wounded when he was shot in Garfield Park on the West Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 10:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Franklin Boulevard when someone got out of a vehicle and fired shots, police said.

The man was struck in the leg and shoulder, and his condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

He was inside a home about 9:50 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Crystal Street when he was shot in the leg during an argument, Chicago police said.

The teen was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Minutes prior, a man was found shot in an apartment in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

The 27-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his neck about 9:40 p.m. in the 6500 block of North Richmond Street, police said.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was in critical condition, police said.

About ten minutes prior, a man was shot in Gresham on the South Side.

The man was walking about 9:30 p.m. when someone he knew fired shots at him in the 7600 block of South Vincennes Avenue, police said.

The 30-year-old was shot in the chest and arm and dropped off at St. Bernard’s Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said. The man was being “very uncooperative” with officers.

Five minutes before then a 41-year-old man was wounded when he was shot in Roseland on the Far South Side.

He was walking about 9:25 p.m. in the 600 block of West 112th Street when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said.

The man was hit in the leg, and he was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition, police said.

A man was shot in Chatham on the South Side.

Someone in a black Jeep opened fire on the man about 8:45 p.m. as they followed him north in the 7600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.

The man, 24, was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Forty-five minutes prior, a 26-year-old man was wounded when he was shot in Austin on the West Side.

He was traveling in a vehicle about 8 p.m. in the 500 block of North Lockwood Avenue when he was shot in the face and leg, police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 25-year-old man was wounded when he was shot in West Chesterfield on the South Side.

He was sitting in a parked vehicle about 5:30 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Indiana Avenue when someone in a black SUV shot him in the arm and buttocks, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

A person is in custody after a 50-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

The shooting happened on a sidewalk about 12:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Hermitage Avenue, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot to his groin, police said.

A suspected shooter was arrested at the scene. No charges have been filed.

The day’s first reported shooting wounded a 36-year-old man in Burnside on the South Side.

About 6:35 a.m. he was standing in the 500 block of East 88th Place, when he heard gunshots and felt pain, he told police.

He was struck in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition but is expected to live, police said.

Five people were shot, one fatally, Monday in Chicago.